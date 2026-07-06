Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova has addressed the rumors circulating about the health of her husband, renowned actor Jumadulla Rametov, through her social media page.

According to the actress, many fans and acquaintances have been asking about Jumadulla Rametov's condition in recent days, with some even believing baseless reports of his passing and offering their condolences.

For this reason, Saida Rametova showed her husband to her fans in a video to confirm that he is in good health.

“Assalamu alaikum, our dear fans. Many people are asking if Jumadulla-aka is doing well. Some are even expressing condolences, thinking that Jumadulla-aka has passed away. Thank God, he is alive and well. He is currently at home, not in a hospital. He recently celebrated his 70th birthday. We are very happy. I am showing him to you because so many people have been asking these questions. God willing, we will soon have a great-grandchild. Please keep us in your prayers,” the actress said.

The video went viral on social media in a short time. In the comments, fans are wishing Jumadulla Rametov health and longevity, sending their best wishes and prayers for his continued well-being.