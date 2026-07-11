Afghanistan's population officially announced

On the occasion of World Population Day, the Afghanistan National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has released the country's updated demographic figures.

According to official data, the population of Afghanistan has reached 37.2 million. This is an increase of 800,000 people, or 2.2 percent, compared to last year's figure of 36.4 million. Men make up 51 percent of the population, while women account for 49 percent.

According to the report, the majority of the country's population lives in rural areas. 70 percent of the total population, or nearly 26 million people, reside in villages. The urban population stands at 9.8 million (26 percent), while about 1.5 million citizens (4 percent) lead a nomadic lifestyle.

By region, Kabul remains the most populous province. 6.4 million people live in the capital region. It is followed by Herat province, which has a population of 2.4 million.