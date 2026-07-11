Motorola Edge 70 Max launch date and technical specifications revealed

·2·Technology
Motorola Edge 70 Max launch date and technical specifications revealed

Motorola, striving to regain its position in the smartphone market, is preparing to showcase its next flagship device — the Edge 70 Max. According to official information released by the company, the new smartphone will be presented to the general public at a special event in India on July 15. This device is expected to pose serious competition to leading flagships on the market due to its high performance and energy capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the publication ixbt.com, the Motorola Edge 70 Max will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The manufacturer claims that with this chipset, the smartphone managed to score over 3 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark test. To ensure stable operation of the device, a vapor chamber with an area of 5500 mm² has been installed, which prevents overheating. The RAM capacity is 12 GB.

Screen and image quality

The display part of the device also incorporates modern technologies. The Edge 70 Max model will be provided with a high-quality QHD+ resolution LTPO panel. The screen refresh rate is 144 Hz, which guarantees smooth movement of games and interface animations. The most surprising aspect is that the peak brightness of the display is said to reach 7000 nit, which allows for clear viewing even on a sunny day.

The screen supports 10-bit color depth and fully covers the DCI-P3 color gamut. To protect against external influences, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protective glass is installed on the display surface. These features make the smartphone a convenient tool not only for viewing content but also for working with graphics at a professional level.

Autonomy and charging capabilities

One of the strongest aspects of the new flagship is its battery. Motorola engineers decided to install a 7100 mAh battery in the device. Such a large capacity ensures that the smartphone serves for a long time even in active usage mode. Also, 90 W fast wired charging technology allows the battery to be filled in a short time.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max will be the first model in the series to feature magnetic wireless charging. This 25 W magnetic system provides additional convenience to users. The device's body is made of aluminum, and the back panel is made of glass, which gives it a premium look. Regarding the camera, it is confirmed that a 50-megapixel Sony sensor will play the main role.

For now, the exact price of the Motorola Edge 70 Max model has not been disclosed. However, the presented technical indicators and innovative solutions indicate that this smartphone will occupy a place in the high price segment. The arrival of this model to the Uzbekistan market through official or unofficial channels will undoubtedly be interesting news for technology enthusiasts.

MotorolaСмартфонТехнологияSnapdragonФлагман
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