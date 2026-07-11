32 Hours Under the Rubble: 12-Year-Old Fabiana's Smile Shakes the Internet

·118·World
32 Hours Under the Rubble: 12-Year-Old Fabiana's Smile Shakes the Internet

In Venezuela, 12-year-old Fabiana Blanco was trapped under the rubble following an earthquake. According to the BBC, the young girl remained alone for approximately 32 hours without food or water.

Rescuers worked for a long time to find her. Finally, a small hole was opened through the debris, allowing them to establish contact with Fabiana.

In the video, the girl can be seen smiling through that hole. This moment spread rapidly online and was hailed by many users as a symbol of hope.

While trapped under the rubble, Fabiana also used her phone. She recorded a video to let her loved ones know her location and to help rescuers reach her.

The girl's survival received significant attention in media outlets covering the aftermath of the earthquake. Her rescue story demonstrated that hope can persist even in dire situations.

VenezuelaEarthquakeFabiana BlancoRescueHope
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

500kg Buried American Bomb Causes Major Alarm in Germany500kg Buried American Bomb Causes Major Alarm in GermanyToday, 19:16Plastic road dividers melt in Tajikistan due to extreme heat (video)Plastic road dividers melt in Tajikistan due to extreme heat (video)Today, 18:51Afghanistan's population officially announcedAfghanistan's population officially announcedToday, 18:20Mojtaba Khamenei: “Revenge will be taken for Ali Khamenei and other victims”Mojtaba Khamenei: “Revenge will be taken for Ali Khamenei and other victims”Today, 18:08Emergency plan activated in France due to heatwaveEmergency plan activated in France due to heatwaveToday, 17:49Scientists amazed: Earth may survive the Sun's heatScientists amazed: Earth may survive the Sun's heatToday, 17:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time