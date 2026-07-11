32 Hours Under the Rubble: 12-Year-Old Fabiana's Smile Shakes the Internet

In Venezuela, 12-year-old Fabiana Blanco was trapped under the rubble following an earthquake. According to the BBC, the young girl remained alone for approximately 32 hours without food or water.

Rescuers worked for a long time to find her. Finally, a small hole was opened through the debris, allowing them to establish contact with Fabiana.

In the video, the girl can be seen smiling through that hole. This moment spread rapidly online and was hailed by many users as a symbol of hope.

While trapped under the rubble, Fabiana also used her phone. She recorded a video to let her loved ones know her location and to help rescuers reach her.

The girl's survival received significant attention in media outlets covering the aftermath of the earthquake. Her rescue story demonstrated that hope can persist even in dire situations.