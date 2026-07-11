Sevara Nazarxon appears with her mother at the private premiere of her new album (video)

Singer Sevara Nazarxon sang and danced with her mother at the private premiere of her new album.

A video from the ceremony has gone viral on social media. The footage shows Sevara Nazarxon on stage with her mother, where they are seen dancing in harmony to the music.

Users are commenting on the affection, sincere relationship, and closeness between the mother and daughter visible in the video. Many have warmly received the singer's gesture of bringing her mother on stage and sharing these joyful moments with her.

It is reported that this took place at a private presentation dedicated to Sevara Nazarxon's new album. The event was attended by the singer's close friends and members of the creative community.