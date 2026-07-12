Students in Italy amazed everyone by flying a giant paper airplane!

Students in Italy set a record with an unusual project. They built the world's largest paper airplane and successfully launched it into the air.

The airplane was named Icarus. This name is associated with the figure of Icarus from ancient Greek mythology.

The giant paper airplane had a wingspan of nearly 20 meters. Weighing 28.5 kilograms, it required an internal frame, unlike a standard paper airplane.

At the same time, Icarus is based on the same flight principles as regular paper airplanes. The engineering solution helped it move stably through the air.

The flight took place at the 'We Make Future' technology festival in Bologna. During the test, the plane flew a distance of 59 meters.

The result was recorded as an official record, and Icarus earned a place in the Guinness World Records.