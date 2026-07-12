Over 560 babies named Haaland in Peru

·47·World
Over 560 babies named Haaland in Peru

The popularity of Norwegian national team striker Erling Haaland has now transcended the football pitch. It has been revealed that over 560 babies in Peru have been given the Norwegian star's first or last name.

Most interestingly, some parents have named their children the player's full name — Erling Braut Haaland.

How many children were named Haaland?

According to the local RPP publication, citing data from the national identification registry:

  • 468 children were named Haaland;

  • 91 babies were named Erling Haaland;

  • another 4 children were named Erling Braut Haaland.

Thus, the Norwegian striker's name has become one of the most unusual football-related names in Peru.

His performance at the 2026 World Cup may have had an impact

Erling Haaland is one of the main stars of the 2026 World Cup.

In the tournament, he:

  • played 4 matches;

  • scored 7 goals;

  • is currently in third place in the top scorers' race.

The striker's prolific performance has further increased his global popularity.

What is the connection to Peru?

Haaland has no direct connection to Peru. However, through his goals for Manchester City and the Norwegian national team, the player has a large army of fans in Latin America as well.

Naming children after football stars has occurred in Latin America before. Now, Erling Haaland has been added to this list.

Norway's journey ended against England

For context, Norway faced England in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on the night of July 12 and was defeated 1-2.

Nevertheless, Haaland's performance and goals in the tournament once again showed that he remains one of the most famous names in world football.

Эрлинг ХоландPeruМанчестер СитиНорвегияАнглия
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

One in 500,000: Woman surprises everyone by finding a pink grasshopperOne in 500,000: Woman surprises everyone by finding a pink grasshopperToday, 12:53Identity of the masked person at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral revealedIdentity of the masked person at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral revealedToday, 11:58Kindergartens in Karakalpakstan temporarily closed due to heatwaveKindergartens in Karakalpakstan temporarily closed due to heatwaveToday, 11:33Unique 7,000-Year-Old Burial Sites Discovered in KazakhstanUnique 7,000-Year-Old Burial Sites Discovered in KazakhstanToday, 04:29Death toll from powerful earthquake in Venezuela exceeds 4,100Death toll from powerful earthquake in Venezuela exceeds 4,100Today, 04:03Samsung to introduce its first floating data centers in 2028Samsung to introduce its first floating data centers in 2028Today, 01:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time