The popularity of Norwegian national team striker Erling Haaland has now transcended the football pitch. It has been revealed that over 560 babies in Peru have been given the Norwegian star's first or last name.

Most interestingly, some parents have named their children the player's full name — Erling Braut Haaland.

How many children were named Haaland?

According to the local RPP publication, citing data from the national identification registry:

468 children were named Haaland;

91 babies were named Erling Haaland;

another 4 children were named Erling Braut Haaland.

Thus, the Norwegian striker's name has become one of the most unusual football-related names in Peru.

His performance at the 2026 World Cup may have had an impact

Erling Haaland is one of the main stars of the 2026 World Cup.

In the tournament, he:

played 4 matches;

scored 7 goals;

is currently in third place in the top scorers' race.

The striker's prolific performance has further increased his global popularity.

What is the connection to Peru?

Haaland has no direct connection to Peru. However, through his goals for Manchester City and the Norwegian national team, the player has a large army of fans in Latin America as well.

Naming children after football stars has occurred in Latin America before. Now, Erling Haaland has been added to this list.

Norway's journey ended against England

For context, Norway faced England in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on the night of July 12 and was defeated 1-2.

Nevertheless, Haaland's performance and goals in the tournament once again showed that he remains one of the most famous names in world football.