At least 5 dead in Russian attack on Sumy

Explosions occurred in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on July 11. According to reports, at least 5 people died and more than 10 were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

The moment of the attack was captured by a security camera at a nearby cafe. The video shows the explosion, people trying to flee, and the surrounding situation.

Emergency services began working in the area following the incident. The injured are under medical supervision. It is estimated that several buildings and facilities were damaged.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack is currently being updated. The number of casualties and injured may change.