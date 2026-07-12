One in 500,000: Woman surprises everyone by finding a pink grasshopper

·54·World
One in 500,000: Woman surprises everyone by finding a pink grasshopper

In Great Britain, an unusual event was observed in one of the households. A woman living there encountered 6 pink grasshoppers in her garden at the same time.

Grasshoppers are usually green or brown. The pink color is the result of a rare genetic mutation. Experts call this condition erythrism.

During erythrism, color pigments in the organism form differently than usual. This is why a pink or reddish hue appears on the insect's body.

Such grasshoppers are very rare in nature. It is said that only one in 500,000 grasshoppers can be born with this color.

That is why the appearance of 6 pink grasshoppers in one garden intrigued many. Experts also note that such insects find it harder to hide in their natural environment due to their bright color.

NatureInsectsGreat BritainGeneticsRare Discovery
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