Neural networks modeled the formation of gold and platinum in the universe

·29·Technology
Neural networks modeled the formation of gold and platinum in the universe

Astrophysicists at the GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research (Germany) have successfully modeled the formation of heavy elements resulting from neutron star collisions in real time using neural networks. This new method, called RHINE, opens a new era in using AI capabilities to study the most complex physical processes in the universe. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The emergence of gold, platinum, and many other heavy metals in the universe is linked to the collision of neutron stars — the r-process (rapid neutron capture). Until now, scientists have faced great difficulties in calculating this process. The reason is that the power of existing supercomputers was insufficient to simultaneously calculate the interaction of about 3,000 different isotopes.

Errors in traditional methods have been eliminated

Previously, such simulations were carried out in two stages: first, the collision itself was modeled, and then nuclear reactions were calculated separately. However, according to ixbt.com, this approach was inaccurate as it did not account for the impact of released energy on the movement of matter. The RHINE method combined these two processes using neural networks.

Researchers created an ensemble consisting of 16 specialized neural networks. Instead of tracking thousands of isotopes, they analyze several key physical characteristics of the environment — the proportions of neutrons, protons, and heavy nuclei. This increased calculation speed several times over, bringing the process close to real-time.

Practical significance of the discovery

Tests conducted using the new model yielded unexpected results. When the energy released as a result of the r-process is taken into account, it turns out that the average velocity of matter ejected into space increases by 40 percent, and its mass by 20 percent. This energy helps the matter overcome the gravity of the central object (black hole).

Furthermore, data obtained via the neural network allows for more accurate predictions of the brightness of a kilonova — the flash that occurs after neutron star collisions. According to calculations, 10 days after the collision, such a flash will be twice as bright as previously estimated. This helps astronomers obtain more precise data when observing events like GW170817 through telescopes.

Currently, the RHINE code and neural network models have been released for open access. This serves as a new tool for scientists worldwide to study the most mysterious processes in the universe and analyze data from future gravitational wave observatories. This technology was trained on the PyTorch platform and is a shining example of the successful integration of modern astrophysics and AI.

АстрофизикаНейротармоқСунъий ИнтеллектНейтрон ЮлдузларКоинот
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US nuclear safety regulations to be relaxed: Potential abandonment of the ALARA principleUS nuclear safety regulations to be relaxed: Potential abandonment of the ALARA principleToday, 01:57AMD Graphics Cards Reach NVIDIA and Intel Arc Levels: A Revolution in Frame GenerationAMD Graphics Cards Reach NVIDIA and Intel Arc Levels: A Revolution in Frame GenerationToday, 01:25Intel Nova Lake-S processors to feature record-breaking graphics performanceIntel Nova Lake-S processors to feature record-breaking graphics performanceYesterday, 23:55Timex introduces new titanium case watch for professional diversTimex introduces new titanium case watch for professional diversYesterday, 23:29Airbus shifts strategy: Compact aircraft replace the era of giant linersAirbus shifts strategy: Compact aircraft replace the era of giant linersYesterday, 22:54Xiaomi launches the smart and safe Mijia Timed Gas Stove 3 for the kitchenXiaomi launches the smart and safe Mijia Timed Gas Stove 3 for the kitchenYesterday, 22:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures