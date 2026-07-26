One of the World's Smallest Casts Applied to a Tiny Hamster's Broken Paw

A tiny hamster with a broken paw was treated in an unusual way by veterinarian Maria Firsova. The specialist made a special orthopedic cast tailored to the animal's size and fitted it onto the injured paw.

This device serves as a regular cast. It keeps the broken bone stable and prevents further injury during movement. Because the cast was extremely tiny, making it and placing it correctly on the paw required exceptional precision.

After the treatment, the hamster's paw was protected, creating the necessary conditions for the bone to heal naturally. Veterinarians note that working with such small animals requires not only medical knowledge, but also great patience.

This work by Maria Firsova showed that in veterinary medicine, every living creature, regardless of its size, deserves equal attention.