Boy trying to explain kumis to tourists wins over the internet with his sincerity (video)

In Kyrgyzstan a video of a boy selling kumis has gone viral on social media. He tries to speak different languages to introduce the national drink to foreign tourists, and uses gestures when explanation gets difficult.

The footage shows the boy describing kumis to the guests in a simple and sincere way. Sometimes he mixes up words, but he doesn't stop trying to explain the product. The tourists watch his efforts with interest and a smile.

The boy's diligence paid off, and he even managed to sell the kumis. This small sales process sparked great interest among social media users.