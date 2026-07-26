Bus with 42 passengers overturns in Turkey

A major traffic accident involving a passenger bus occurred in the Kırıkkale province of Turkey. As a result of the crash, 40 out of the 42 people on board sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to reports, the incident took place on the night of July 25 in the Kimeski neighborhood along the Kırıkkale–Samsun highway. Preliminary data indicates that for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to veer off the road and overturn.

At the time of the accident, there were 42 passengers on the bus, including three transport company employees. Forty people were injured as a result of the traffic accident.

Following reports of the emergency, medical, police, and rescue services were dispatched to the scene. The injured were taken to hospitals and are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Preliminary information indicates there are no foreign citizens among the victims. Relevant authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact causes of the crash.