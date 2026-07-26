Fascinating conversation between Erling Haaland and Tom Holland: The Spider-Man's proposal

Details of an unexpected dialogue between one of the football world's brightest stars, Erling Haaland, and Hollywood actor Tom Holland have emerged. It turns out that the actor, known for his role as Spider-Man, tried to convince the Norwegian striker to join Tottenham, but the attempt was unsuccessful. Goal.com reports this.

This event took place in 2021 when Erling Haaland was drawing worldwide attention by scoring 41 goals for Borussia Dortmund. Tom Holland contacted the young star during the Monaco Grand Prix and urged him to move to the London club. According to Goal.com, the actor tried to use his fame to play the role of a 'secret agent' for Tottenham.

In a recent interview, Erling Haaland admitted that he did not know who Tom Holland was at the time. 'It turned out to be that Spider-Man, but I haven't seen the movie,' explained the Manchester City striker. According to him, the message from the actor simply asked to meet for a drink and requested a transfer to Tottenham.

Misunderstanding and apology

Initial reports circulated that Erling Haaland had treated the actor rudely and considered him just a 'random guy'. However, the footballer clarified the situation, emphasizing that he had no intention of offending anyone. He said on his YouTube channel that the situation was taken out of context and that he later messaged the actor because it sounded a bit harsh.

'I said it as a joke, but people misunderstood. I felt awkward and wrote to him to smooth things over,' says Erling Haaland. This situation once again proved how interesting the personal lives of football stars and their communication with famous personalities are to fans.

Currently, Erling Haaland is busy breaking English Premier League records with Manchester City. Tottenham, meanwhile, seems to have missed out on pulling off such a transfer back then. While the actor's loyalty to his club is commendable, the player's professional choice led him to one of the strongest teams in the world.

This incident shows that in the football world, transfers are sometimes attempted not only through official agents, but also through celebrities who are avid fans. For Manchester City fans, this remains simply a humorous memory, as their main goalscorer is currently writing history at the Etihad Stadium.