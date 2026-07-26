Fascinating conversation between Erling Haaland and Tom Holland: The Spider-Man's proposal

·67·Sport
Fascinating conversation between Erling Haaland and Tom Holland: The Spider-Man's proposal

Details of an unexpected dialogue between one of the football world's brightest stars, Erling Haaland, and Hollywood actor Tom Holland have emerged. It turns out that the actor, known for his role as Spider-Man, tried to convince the Norwegian striker to join Tottenham, but the attempt was unsuccessful. Goal.com reports this.

This event took place in 2021 when Erling Haaland was drawing worldwide attention by scoring 41 goals for Borussia Dortmund. Tom Holland contacted the young star during the Monaco Grand Prix and urged him to move to the London club. According to Goal.com, the actor tried to use his fame to play the role of a 'secret agent' for Tottenham.

In a recent interview, Erling Haaland admitted that he did not know who Tom Holland was at the time. 'It turned out to be that Spider-Man, but I haven't seen the movie,' explained the Manchester City striker. According to him, the message from the actor simply asked to meet for a drink and requested a transfer to Tottenham.

Misunderstanding and apology

Initial reports circulated that Erling Haaland had treated the actor rudely and considered him just a 'random guy'. However, the footballer clarified the situation, emphasizing that he had no intention of offending anyone. He said on his YouTube channel that the situation was taken out of context and that he later messaged the actor because it sounded a bit harsh.

'I said it as a joke, but people misunderstood. I felt awkward and wrote to him to smooth things over,' says Erling Haaland. This situation once again proved how interesting the personal lives of football stars and their communication with famous personalities are to fans.

Currently, Erling Haaland is busy breaking English Premier League records with Manchester City. Tottenham, meanwhile, seems to have missed out on pulling off such a transfer back then. While the actor's loyalty to his club is commendable, the player's professional choice led him to one of the strongest teams in the world.

This incident shows that in the football world, transfers are sometimes attempted not only through official agents, but also through celebrities who are avid fans. For Manchester City fans, this remains simply a humorous memory, as their main goalscorer is currently writing history at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling HaalandTom HollandManchester CityTottenhamFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Real Madrid transfers give hope to European giantsReal Madrid transfers give hope to European giantsToday, 13:33Kylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentKylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentToday, 13:17Ángel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerÁngel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerToday, 13:16Arsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorArsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorToday, 12:35Not needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceNot needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceToday, 12:07Did Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionDid Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionToday, 12:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points