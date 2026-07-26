Microsoft clamps down on piracy: Windows is now protected via TPM chips

·77·Technology
Microsoft clamps down on piracy: Windows is now protected via TPM chips

Microsoft is preparing to implement revolutionary changes to the Windows operating system activation system. To make the licensing process more secure and crack down on illegal activation methods, the company will introduce a new protection mechanism utilizing motherboard TPM (Trusted Platform Module) chips. This step will not only strengthen cybersecurity, but could also make long-standing "piracy" methods technically impossible. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new technology aims to verify the authenticity of Key Management Service (KMS) servers. KMS is a Microsoft corporate tool that allows large organizations to centrally activate hundreds of computers without entering an individual key on each device. According to Ixbt.com, the new system will control this exact process at the hardware level.

TPM-based attestation: The new era of protection

The new mechanism is named "TPM-based attestation". Its primary task is to confirm that the activation server is genuinely legitimate and operating in a secure environment. The system first checks that the server has been booted on trusted hardware, and then analyzes the integrity of the software environment. Activation requests will only be granted after successfully passing these stages.

Microsoft specialists note that the current KMS architecture has been a vulnerability for many years. Hackers have created fake servers mimicking official KMS infrastructure to bypass corporate licensing mechanisms. This method has been widely used not only in business, but also among regular users for illegally activating Windows.

This change could also significantly impact the IT market. Many small and medium-sized business representatives, as well as home users, still use unofficial activation methods. The introduction of hardware-level verification by Microsoft will stop such "solutions" from working and force users to switch to official licenses.

When will the changes take effect?

According to the company, hardware-level verification will become a mandatory component starting from the next generation of Windows Server. Starting in August 2026, Windows Server 2025 users will begin receiving notifications to prepare their infrastructure for the new protection mechanism.

The key features of the new system include:

  • Hardware-level authentication of the activation server;
  • Continuous monitoring of software environment integrity;
  • Blocking of fake KMS emulators;
  • Strengthening the binding of the Windows system to a specific hardware device.
Although this update is primarily aimed at corporate customers, it indirectly delivers a blow to the market of illegal activator software. Many popular tools work precisely by emulating KMS servers or connecting to third-party online servers that periodically confirm the license status. Verification carried out through TPM chips will make it possible to instantly detect such fake connections.

MicrosoftWindowsTPMCybersecurityTechnology
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