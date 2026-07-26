Neymar returns to the pitch: Brazilian star scores a brace and answers critics

Brazilian football legend Neymar has returned to the pitch after a long recovery from injury, proving once again that he is back in top form. In a Campeonato Brasileiro match against Chapecoense, the forward scored two goals for Santos, showing that he remains the team's main leader. This game was significant not only for his return, but also as a fitting response to those who questioned his professionalism in recent weeks. Goal.com reports this news.

Although the match ended in a 2–2 draw, the 34-year-old forward's performance was the center of attention for fans and pundits alike. According to Goal.com, Neymar has completed his rehabilitation following a serious World Cup injury and had no trouble leading Santos' attacking line. His first goal secured the lead in the match, while the second confirmed that his skills are still intact.

Criticism and a symbolic 'poker' celebration

Neymar's post-goal celebration sparked special discussions. While celebrating, he made card-playing gestures, hinting at those who criticized his participation in poker tournaments. Recall that the player was heavily criticized by local media and fans for making an appearance at a poker tournament in São Paulo while Santos was playing an important match in Venezuela.

Club head coach Cuca clarified the situation, emphasizing that Neymar's absence in Venezuela was not related to his discipline. According to the coach, not taking the player on the long trip was a tactical decision made to preserve his physical condition. Neymar fully participated in all training sessions and attended the poker tournament only on his official day off.

During the match, Neymar stood out not only for his goals, but also for his aggressive play. In the second half, he was cautioned by the referee for a rough challenge on an opponent. This yellow card was the forward's third in the current championship, resulting in an automatic suspension for the next round match.

Due to this suspension, Santos will be forced to play without their main 'creative engine' in the crucial match against Athletico Paranaense on August 9. This is a serious blow for the team, as it is clearly evident that Santos' attacking efficiency increases significantly when Neymar is on the pitch.

Neymar has received 3 yellow cards this season;

His efficiency under his contract with Santos remains high;

The next fixture will take place on August 9.

Overall, the Brazilian football star continues to answer criticism regarding his off-field life in the best possible way — with goals. The restoration of his form is positive news for fans of both the club and the Brazil national team.