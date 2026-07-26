AC Milan target Barcelona defender Gerard Martin to bolster backline

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AC Milan target Barcelona defender Gerard Martin to bolster backline

Italian club AC Milan are planning a major overhaul of their defensive line under new head coach Amorim. A pre-season friendly held at Celtic Park clearly exposed the team's defensive frailties. Consequently, the Rossoneri management has launched a search for a technically proficient defender capable of initiating attacks from the back, according to Goal.com reports .

The club's primary target is Barcelona product Gerard Martin. Standing at 186 cm, the left-footed defender is considered one of the brightest talents to emerge from the La Masia academy. His physical condition and ball-playing abilities are expected to fit seamlessly into Amorim's tactical schemes.

Transfer fee and negotiation details

According to El Nacional, AC Milan have submitted an official bid of €20 million to the Barcelona board for the transfer. However, the Catalan club deems this amount insufficient. The Spanish giants are demanding at least €35 million for their player, though the parties could reach a compromise by adjusting the price through various add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Gerard Martin made 30 La Liga appearances last season, displaying consistent performances. Although his current contract runs until 2028, Barcelona have indicated their willingness to sell him due to financial difficulties and the need to balance their budget.

It is worth noting that AC Milan are not alone in this race. English side Chelsea are also showing serious interest in the 2004-born talented defender. The Italians aim to accelerate negotiations to outpace their competitors.

Should this transfer materialize, Gerard Martin is expected to become a central figure in AC Milan's defense, forming a new defensive stronghold alongside Gila. This signing will not only fortify the team's rearguard but also usher in a new phase in build-up play.

AC MilanBarcelonaTransferGerard MartinFootball
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