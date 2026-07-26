Going to Cinema and Theatre Can Slow Down Aging

Regular visits to museums, theatres, cinemas, and concerts not only provide cultural leisure but can also slow down the body's physiological aging process. This is reported in ScienceDaily according to a newly published study.

Scientists from the Tokyo Institute of Technology analyzed the results of a major aging study conducted in England. The study involved 1,899 participants over the age of 50, whose health was monitored over several years.

The experts evaluated various medical indicators of the participants—such as blood pressure, lung function, cholesterol and hemoglobin levels, body mass index, walking speed, and grip strength—to calculate their physiological age. This indicator reflects the actual condition of the body and may differ from chronological age.

Information was also gathered on how often participants visited museums, theatres, cinemas, concerts, and art galleries. Those who regularly attended cultural events had an average physiological age of 66.9 years, whereas participants with low cultural engagement had an average physiological age of 69.9 years.

According to the study's findings, each additional point in the level of cultural activity was associated with a physiological age being on average 31 days younger. This correlation remained significant even after accounting for income, employment status, chronic illnesses, and other factors.

According to the scientists, regular attendance at cultural events increases a person's social engagement, strengthens mental health, and supports a healthy lifestyle. Experts emphasize that the positive impact of this can even be comparable to the effects of regular physical exercise.