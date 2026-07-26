Chameleon That Tested Driver's Patience Boosts Everyone's Mood (Video)

A chameleon that appeared in the middle of the road in Kahramanmaraş caught a driver's attention. The person driving the car noticed the animal and stopped immediately to avoid running it over.

The driver expected the chameleon to cross the road quickly. However, the animal moved very slowly, swaying back and forth with every step. This habit of its turned the situation into a humorous sight.

The driver waited for the chameleon to cross the road completely without rushing it. His unexpected reaction and the animal's slow walk were captured on video.

After the footage spread online, thousands of people watched it. In the comments, many praised the chameleon's movement as funny, while others warmly welcomed the driver's careful attitude toward the animal.