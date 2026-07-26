Messi makes first home appearance since World Cup 2026 final

Following the tough defeat in the World Cup 2026 final, Lionel Messi appeared in front of fans in Argentina for the first time. The 39-year-old star chose not a major football arena, but a modest club match close to his family — and there was a special reason behind this visit.

Which match did Messi watch?

Lionel Messi watched the match between Leones and Central Cordoba de Rosario from the stands, which took place in Arroyo Seco, Santa Fe Province.

The match within the Argentine Primera C ended with a 2-0 away victory. The game was held at the Antonio Di Giacomo Stadium, belonging to Club Atletico Union.

Regardless of the result, Messi came to the stadium to support a football project close to his heart.

The visit had a family reason

Leones is no ordinary club — it is managed by Lionel Messi's brother, Matias Messi. The team is participating in the Argentine Football Association's Primera C championship this season.

Therefore, Messi's appearance in the stands was regarded not just as watching football, but as supporting a family project.

Fans at the stadium warmly welcomed the Argentine star. This was one of his first public appearances since the World Cup final against Spain.

Messi made history again at World Cup 2026

Argentina failed to defend their title in the final, but Messi was one of the standout players of the tournament.

At the World Cup, he:

Played 8 matches;

Scored 8 goals;

Provided 4 assists;

Directly participated in a total of 12 goals.

With these statistics, Messi became one of the most effective players of the tournament and was awarded the World Cup 2026 Silver Ball.

Argentina stopped by a single goal in the final

Lionel Scaloni 's team reached the decisive match of the World Cup. However, in the final against Spain, the Argentines lost 0-1 due to a single goal conceded in extra time.

Ferran Torres scored the goal in the 106th minute that brought the championship to Spain. Argentina lost their status as reigning world champions and finished the tournament with a silver medal.

When will Messi return to Inter Miami?

After the heavy workload at the World Cup, Messi was given time to rest and recover. For this reason, he did not participate in the MLS All-Star Game either. So far, the official return date for the Argentine forward to the Inter Miami squad has not been announced.

With 12 goal involvements at the World Cup even at 39 years old, Messi's future in the national team remains open. There is no official decision yet on whether he will continue his career with Argentina or bid farewell to the national team.

Do you think Lionel Messi should play for the Argentina national team again?