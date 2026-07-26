Messi makes first home appearance since World Cup 2026 final

·83·Sport
Messi makes first home appearance since World Cup 2026 final

Following the tough defeat in the World Cup 2026 final, Lionel Messi appeared in front of fans in Argentina for the first time. The 39-year-old star chose not a major football arena, but a modest club match close to his family — and there was a special reason behind this visit.

Which match did Messi watch?

Lionel Messi watched the match between Leones and Central Cordoba de Rosario from the stands, which took place in Arroyo Seco, Santa Fe Province.

The match within the Argentine Primera C ended with a 2-0 away victory. The game was held at the Antonio Di Giacomo Stadium, belonging to Club Atletico Union.

Regardless of the result, Messi came to the stadium to support a football project close to his heart.

The visit had a family reason

Leones is no ordinary club — it is managed by Lionel Messi's brother, Matias Messi. The team is participating in the Argentine Football Association's Primera C championship this season.

Therefore, Messi's appearance in the stands was regarded not just as watching football, but as supporting a family project.

Fans at the stadium warmly welcomed the Argentine star. This was one of his first public appearances since the World Cup final against Spain.

Messi made history again at World Cup 2026

Argentina failed to defend their title in the final, but Messi was one of the standout players of the tournament.

At the World Cup, he:

  • Played 8 matches;

  • Scored 8 goals;

  • Provided 4 assists;

  • Directly participated in a total of 12 goals.

With these statistics, Messi became one of the most effective players of the tournament and was awarded the World Cup 2026 Silver Ball.

Argentina stopped by a single goal in the final

Lionel Scaloni 's team reached the decisive match of the World Cup. However, in the final against Spain, the Argentines lost 0-1 due to a single goal conceded in extra time.

Ferran Torres scored the goal in the 106th minute that brought the championship to Spain. Argentina lost their status as reigning world champions and finished the tournament with a silver medal.

When will Messi return to Inter Miami?

After the heavy workload at the World Cup, Messi was given time to rest and recover. For this reason, he did not participate in the MLS All-Star Game either. So far, the official return date for the Argentine forward to the Inter Miami squad has not been announced.

With 12 goal involvements at the World Cup even at 39 years old, Messi's future in the national team remains open. There is no official decision yet on whether he will continue his career with Argentina or bid farewell to the national team.

Do you think Lionel Messi should play for the Argentina national team again?

Lionel MessiArgentinaSpainCentral Cordoba de RosarioLionel Scaloni
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Kylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentKylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentToday, 13:17Ángel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerÁngel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerToday, 13:16Arsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorArsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorToday, 12:35Not needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceNot needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceToday, 12:07Did Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionDid Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionToday, 12:05Road Opened for Real: Why PSG Cancelled Yann Diomande TransferRoad Opened for Real: Why PSG Cancelled Yann Diomande TransferToday, 11:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points