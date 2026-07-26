UN: 26 million people suffering from drought in Central Asia

In Central Asia, the scale of drought is expanding, and more than 26 million people are feeling its consequences. According to UN data, over 152 million hectares of land in the region have been affected by drought. At least one-fifth of the land has degraded.

The problem is not limited to nature alone. Water scarcity is reducing crop yields, increasing livestock costs, and negatively impacting the incomes of rural populations. The decline in soil fertility may also limit food production capacities.

Issues of improving irrigation systems, restoring damaged lands, and adapting to climate change were discussed at the Global Environment Facility Assembly in Samarkand. During the meeting, Central Asia new environmental projects aimed at the countries were presented.

The UN in Uzbekistan also focused on the "Yashil Makon" (Green Space) program. This initiative aims to plant trees, expand green areas, and improve environmental conditions.