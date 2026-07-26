Arsenal Ready to Pay Record Fee for Vinicius Junior Transfer

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Arsenal Ready to Pay Record Fee for Vinicius Junior Transfer

Real Madrid has determined its stance regarding one of its main stars, Vinicius Junior. Amid uncertainty surrounding the Brazilian forward's future, club president Florentino Perez has set an astronomical price tag for the player. This transfer could alter the balance not only in Spanish football but across the entire European transfer market, according to Goal.com reports .

According to SPORT, Real Madrid management is demanding a total of 160 million euros for the 26-year-old winger. This package includes guaranteed payments and various bonuses. The high price tag is intended to prevent simply losing a "Galacticos"-status player and to pose a serious barrier to potential buyers.

London's Arsenal club is monitoring this situation closely. Aiming for success in the English Premier League, Mikel Arteta's side wants to bolster the squad with a world-class star. In his interviews, Arteta has emphasized that following failures in the Champions League, the club must demonstrate even greater ambitions.

Main Reasons Behind the Transfer

The primary reason for the deadlock in negotiations between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid is the salary issue. Reports indicate the Brazilian player is demanding his wages be raised to the level of Kylian Mbappe. This has caused friction with the management as it could negatively impact the club's internal wage balance.

While no official contact has been established between the clubs yet, Arsenal is waiting for the player's final decision regarding not extending his contract. Should Vinicius Junior not wish to stay in Madrid, the "Gunners" are ready to shell out a club-record fee. The player's current contract runs until June 2027.

According to GOAL.com, the parties have agreed to hold decisive talks after the 2026 World Cup. However, if no agreement is reached, Real Madrid will be forced to consider selling the player before his transfer value drops, which could play right into Arsenal's hands.

For football fans, the realization of this transfer would further elevate the prestige of the English Premier League. The addition of a speedy winger like Vinicius Junior to an attack-minded team like Arsenal would undoubtedly make the London club an absolute favorite both in England and on European stages.

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