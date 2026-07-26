Hollywood star amazed: Wrexham to face Liverpool in New York

·58·Sport
Hollywood star amazed: Wrexham to face Liverpool in New York

Welsh club Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is experiencing one of the most exciting periods in its history. As part of their tour across the USA, the team will face English football giant Liverpool at the famous Yankee Stadium in New York. This match has become an unexpected pinnacle not only for the club, but also for its owners, according to Goal.com reports .

In an interview with SportsCenter, Ryan Reynolds described the event as a "pinch-me moment". According to him, for a modest team like Wrexham to play against a powerhouse like Liverpool at one of the world's most prestigious stadiums has surpassed even the wildest dreams.

Hollywood rise and new challenges

In recent years, Wrexham has climbed from the lower tiers of English football up to the Championship level. Ryan Reynolds, who is behind this success, is extremely pleased with his team's US tour. The Welsh side is scheduled to play against three English Premier League teams in Tampa, New York, and Philadelphia.

According to Goal.com, Wrexham has already managed to record a number of unexpected results during this tour. In particular, Phil Parkinson's charges surprised the football community by defeating Leeds United 3:2 in Florida and beating Manchester United 1:0 in Helsinki.

Club co-owner Rob McElhenney noted that these matches are not just ordinary friendlies. The players are giving their all on the pitch and are hungry for victory. According to him, they are in constant communication with the squad, and the team members are ready to pull off another "miracle" against Liverpool.

Historical opponent and huge responsibility

Liverpool is considered one of the most prestigious clubs on the world football stage. Praising the opponent's stature, Ryan Reynolds said: "Liverpool is one of the biggest names globally. In Wrexham's 165-year history, there have been many 'giant-killing' moments, but this one has a special significance."

This match serves not only as a sporting contest but also for the global growth of the Wrexham brand. Yankee Stadium is expected to be packed with fans, which testifies to the team's growing popularity. Football fans anticipate another Hollywood-style twist in this clash.

FootballLiverpoolWrexhamRyan ReynoldsEngland
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