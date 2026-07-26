Roads closed in the West Bank: movement severely restricted

The Israeli military has sharply tightened security measures in the West Bank, closing roads, checkpoints, and iron gates connecting various towns and villages. The restrictions have caused long traffic jams, making it difficult for thousands of Palestinians to reach work, schools, and medical services.

However, available open sources confirm that not all checkpoints across the entire West Bank have been closed simultaneously, but rather that strict blockade measures have been implemented in wide areas, particularly in the northern part.

Movement between towns and villages blocked

According to Al Arabiya, Israeli forces have closed a number of checkpoints and road gates used by Palestinians. As a result, long queues of vehicles have appeared on main roads, forcing residents to use detour and much longer routes.

It was reported that the Atara crossing north of Ramallah was closed to traffic, and in some locations, vehicles with Palestinian license plates were not allowed through. The closure of the Atara and Ein Siniya checkpoints has previously led to hours-long traffic jams and the disruption of transport.

Sudden closures are turning what is usually a half-hour trip into a multi-hour ordeal.

The main gate of the village of Al-Manshiya, south of Bethlehem, was also closed on July 24. Local sources stated that this decision has seriously hindered the entry and exit of residents.

What caused the drastic measures?

The restrictions were tightened following a bloody clash in the village of Tal near Nablus. Four Palestinians and two Israelis were killed in the incident. Following the event, the Israeli army set up road blocks and announced that it had begun preparations for a large-scale operation in the West Bank.

In an official statement, the Israeli army said that military leave had been canceled and additional forces had been deployed throughout the region. The Israeli side is calling these actions a "comprehensive counter-terrorism operation."

During subsequent operations, the Israeli army stated that more than 70 suspects had been arrested across the West Bank, and nearly 80 people had been interrogated in the village of Tal alone.

Not 916: UN counts 925 movement obstacles

The figure of 916 checkpoints and gates mentioned in the text corresponds to estimates previously published in Palestinian sources. However, as of December 2025, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded 925 permanent or intermittent movement obstacles in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Among them are:

89 permanently operating checkpoints;

218 intermittently operating posts;

232 road gates;

167 earth mounds;

105 road blocks.

According to the UN, this system has a constant or periodic impact on the movement of 3.4 million Palestinians. Checkpoints and iron gates account for nearly 60 percent of all obstacles.

Are all checkpoints closed?

Comparing open sources confirms that Israeli forces have severely restricted movement in a large part of the West Bank, especially in Nablus and the northern territories. However, available official and independent reports do not indicate that all 925 obstacles were closed at the same time. Therefore, it is more accurate to interpret the phrase "the West Bank is completely closed" as meaning that broad restrictions have been introduced across the region.

In the current situation, the greatest burden falls on ordinary civilians. Sudden road closures can disrupt the movement of ambulances, students, workers, and people in need of daily essential services. The UN has also emphasized that such restrictions are making it difficult to reach healthcare, education, and workplaces.

As military operations in the West Bank continue, it is currently unknown how long the restrictions will remain in place or which other areas they might spread to.