Neymar scores brace, but Santos fail to win (video)

Neymar showcased his skills once again in his first club match since the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilian star scored twice, but his brilliant performance could not save Santos from dropping unexpected points against the league's bottom side.

Neymar opens the scoring in the first half

The match, part of the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, took place on July 25 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Santos seized the initiative from the opening minutes. In the 35th minute, Neymar played a one-two with Alvaro Barreal inside the penalty area and opened the scoring with a precise shot.

This was Neymar's first appearance for Santos since the World Cup.

Chapecoense turn the game around in 11 minutes

The picture on the pitch changed dramatically after the break. In the 50th minute, Marcão finished off a quick counter-attack by the visitors to equalize.

11 minutes later, João Ananias, attempting to clear a cross from Bolasie, turned the ball into his own net. Thus, Chapecoense, sitting at the bottom of the table, took the lead.

Neymar rescues a draw in the dying minutes

Santos pushed forward with heavy pressure at the end of the match. After Caballero was fouled in the penalty area, the referee pointed to the spot.

In the 88th minute, Neymar confidently converted the penalty to make it 2-2. During the match, he took nine shots, five of which were on target, and received a 9.4 rating from Sofascore.

The brace further boosts Neymar's statistics

The 34-year-old player has recorded six goals and two assists in nine matches in the current Brazilian Championship.

His two goals brought Santos at least a point, but the team's failure to win against one of the weakest opponents in the standings sparked fan outrage. Head coach Cuca also admitted after the match that such points cannot be dropped.

Santos fail to move away from the danger zone

Following this draw, Santos collected 22 points from 20 matches, taking 14th place in the league table. Chapecoense remained in 20th, last place, with 10 points.

Adding to the woes, Neymar received his third yellow card of the season in the match. Therefore, he will miss the next championship fixture against Athletico Paranaense.

Match result

Brazilian Championship, Round 20

Santos — Chapecoense — 2:2

Goals:

Neymar, 35 — 1:0;

Marcão, 50 — 1:1;

João Ananias, 61 — own goal, 1:2;

Neymar, 88 — penalty, 2:2.

Neymar's return brought life to Santos' attack, but one player's brilliance could not mask all the team's problems. There is a brace, but no victory — football can sometimes be a cold shower.

Do you think Neymar can lift Santos out of the relegation zone?