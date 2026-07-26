Neymar scores brace, but Santos fail to win (video)

·61·Sport
Neymar scores brace, but Santos fail to win (video)

Neymar showcased his skills once again in his first club match since the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilian star scored twice, but his brilliant performance could not save Santos from dropping unexpected points against the league's bottom side.

Neymar opens the scoring in the first half

The match, part of the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, took place on July 25 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Santos seized the initiative from the opening minutes. In the 35th minute, Neymar played a one-two with Alvaro Barreal inside the penalty area and opened the scoring with a precise shot.

This was Neymar's first appearance for Santos since the World Cup.

Chapecoense turn the game around in 11 minutes

The picture on the pitch changed dramatically after the break. In the 50th minute, Marcão finished off a quick counter-attack by the visitors to equalize.

11 minutes later, João Ananias, attempting to clear a cross from Bolasie, turned the ball into his own net. Thus, Chapecoense, sitting at the bottom of the table, took the lead.

Neymar rescues a draw in the dying minutes

Santos pushed forward with heavy pressure at the end of the match. After Caballero was fouled in the penalty area, the referee pointed to the spot.

In the 88th minute, Neymar confidently converted the penalty to make it 2-2. During the match, he took nine shots, five of which were on target, and received a 9.4 rating from Sofascore.

The brace further boosts Neymar's statistics

The 34-year-old player has recorded six goals and two assists in nine matches in the current Brazilian Championship.

His two goals brought Santos at least a point, but the team's failure to win against one of the weakest opponents in the standings sparked fan outrage. Head coach Cuca also admitted after the match that such points cannot be dropped.

Santos fail to move away from the danger zone

Following this draw, Santos collected 22 points from 20 matches, taking 14th place in the league table. Chapecoense remained in 20th, last place, with 10 points.

Adding to the woes, Neymar received his third yellow card of the season in the match. Therefore, he will miss the next championship fixture against Athletico Paranaense.

Match result

Brazilian Championship, Round 20

Santos — Chapecoense — 2:2

Goals:

  • Neymar, 35 — 1:0;

  • Marcão, 50 — 1:1;

  • João Ananias, 61 — own goal, 1:2;

  • Neymar, 88 — penalty, 2:2.

Neymar's return brought life to Santos' attack, but one player's brilliance could not mask all the team's problems. There is a brace, but no victory — football can sometimes be a cold shower.

Do you think Neymar can lift Santos out of the relegation zone?

NeymarSantosChapecoenseCucaSofascore
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Real Madrid transfers give hope to European giantsReal Madrid transfers give hope to European giantsToday, 13:33Kylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentKylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentToday, 13:17Ángel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerÁngel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerToday, 13:16Arsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorArsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorToday, 12:35Not needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceNot needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceToday, 12:07Did Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionDid Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionToday, 12:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points