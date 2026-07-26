Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in Qusra: 'Revenge' graffiti left on walls

Tensions in the West Bank have reached a new, dangerous stage. The Ar-Rahma mosque, currently under construction in the village of Qusra near Nablus, was set on fire, and graffiti calling for revenge was left on its walls in Hebrew.

The attack occurred during a period of large-scale military raids across the West Bank, which have resulted in the arrest of dozens of Palestinians. Israeli police stated that an investigation has been launched, but there is currently no information regarding the apprehension of any suspects.

Fire damages mosque under construction

The head of Qusra, Abdul Azim Wadi, reported that the attackers set fire to the mosque, which is located in the southern part of the village and is not yet completed.

The fire damaged the entrance of the building, construction materials, and some equipment. Hebrew inscriptions meaning "revenge" were left on the mosque's walls.

Among them was:

A message reading "Revenge for Benayahu."

This is believed to be a reference to 32-year-old Benayahu Mellet, who was killed in a previous shooting near the village of Tal.

Israeli army confirms the incident

The Israeli military stated that soldiers were dispatched to the outskirts of Qusra after receiving reports of the arson attack on the mosque.

According to an army statement, soldiers found signs of fire and graffiti on the walls at the scene. The suspects had already left the area before the soldiers arrived.

Israeli police have been tasked with collecting evidence and investigating the incident. The military condemned the attack and pledged to maintain order in the area.

On the same day, it was reported that another mosque was set on fire in the village of Kur, near Tulkarm. Local residents managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread.

How many people were arrested in the raids?

The attacks on the mosques took place against the backdrop of large-scale military operations in the West Bank.

The Israeli army reported that more than 70 suspects were detained in various areas. Palestinian sources, however, stated that the number of those arrested in Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, and other areas has reached at least 80.

Additionally, hundreds of homes and properties have been searched. The majority of the operations were conducted around the village of Tal and Nablus.

The Israeli side has labeled the raids as an "anti-terrorism operation." Palestinian organizations, meanwhile, have characterized them as a policy of collective punishment.

What happened in the village of Tal?

Tensions escalated following a clash between Israeli settlers and local Palestinians near the village of Tal.

Four Palestinians and two Israelis were killed in the incident. Some reports identified the two Israelis as military personnel, while other sources noted that one of them was a local security coordinator.

Following this, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued instructions to deploy additional forces, tighten movement restrictions, and conduct a large-scale operation.

Discrepancies in casualty figures

Palestinian sources report that the number of people killed in the West Bank since October 2023 has reached 1,182. However, this figure has not yet been confirmed by open UN data.

As of July 3, 2026, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded that 1,109 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since October 7, 2023. Among them were 243 children.

The figure may have increased following the recent casualties in the village of Tal, but the 1,182 figure has not yet been verified by independent sources.

24,000 arrests — not all currently in prison

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, more than 24,000 arrests have been recorded in the West Bank since October 2023. This number refers to the total count of detention cases, including those who were released or re-arrested, rather than the number of people currently held in prison.

According to a UN report, 9,384 Palestinians were held in Israeli prisons as of May 2026. Of those, 3,376 were held in administrative detention without charge or trial.

Danger in the West Bank is intensifying

The mosque fire in Qusra is not an isolated incident. Attacks by settlers on residential areas, religious buildings, homes, and agricultural properties have increased sharply throughout the year.

The UN reported that in the early months of 2026, an average of about six settler attacks per day were recorded. These attacks have resulted in injuries to people and damage to homes and vital infrastructure.

The single "revenge" graffiti left on the mosque wall illustrates the level of danger: each new attack risks triggering a cycle of retaliation and further casualties.

The main question now is whether the attackers will be found and held accountable, or if this incident will simply be added to the list of acts of violence in the West Bank that go unpunished.