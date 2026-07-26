Klopp reveals Germany tactics: A 'wow' effect is needed on the pitch

A new era is beginning for the Germany national team. In his first press conference as head coach, Jürgen Klopp clearly stated what the team's style of play will be: a back four, high tempo, and relentless pressure that gives the opponent no room to breathe.

However, Klopp's main goal is not just results. He wants fans to leave the stadium after Germany's games with one feeling: 'Wow, that was great.'

A back four — the foundation of the new system

Analyzing the 2026 World Cup, Klopp noted how tournament winners Spain controlled the center of the pitch using a four-man defensive system. Therefore, Germany's new tactical model is expected to be built on a back four.

The expert did not yet specify a exact formation like 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. But his plan will prioritize the following principles:

a solid and clear tactical structure;

counter-pressing the moment the ball is lost;

high physical intensity;

effective use of wingers;

a desire to control the match.

'Working harder and playing with high intensity is my plan,' said Klopp.

A major task for the wingers

Klopp emphasized that in modern football, opponents have learned to close down the center well. Therefore, the main responsibility for opening up the attack and creating unpredictable situations falls on the wingers.

This approach creates new opportunities for fast wingers, attacking full-backs, and players who can exploit open spaces.

Klopp also stated he is not afraid of making tough decisions regarding the squad. He has compiled an initial list of 57 outfield players eligible for the Germany team and said he will monitor every candidate.

Klopp employs his familiar weapon

At Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, the hallmark of Klopp's teams was high-intensity counter-pressing. In the Germany squad, immediate pressure after losing the ball will become a key tactical weapon.

However, the new coach demands organized pressure, not just chaotic running. According to his plan, players must clearly understand where, when, and in which direction the pressing should start.

Klopp wants Germany's game to have a clearly recognizable style. That is, even before the result appears on the scoreboard, the fan should feel exactly what kind of team is playing on the pitch.

Germany fans must believe in the national team again

One of Klopp's most important tasks will be to restore the connection between the national team and the fans.

Germany drew 1-1 with Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 and lost 3-4 on penalties. After this result, Julian Nagelsmann left his post.

Klopp, meanwhile, wants the new team not only to win but to evoke emotions in people.

'I want people to go home after the game and say: "Wow, that was great."'

He believes that successful football can change not only the team's results but the mood of the entire country.

Klopp's first tests in Germany

The German Football Association has signed a four-year contract with Klopp. The 59-year-old expert will officially start work on August 15 and prepare the national team for Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup.

His first matches will be held within the Nations League:

September 24 — against the Netherlands;

September 27 — against Greece;

October 1 — against Serbia;

October 4 — against Greece again.

Klopp will be assisted by Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders, and Sven Bender. Krawietz and Lijnders also worked with the expert at Liverpool.

A task greater than just results lies ahead

Klopp's initial statements indicate that the goal in Germany is not cautious football, but an intense and entertaining style.

A back four, active wings, counter-pressing, and strict discipline — the plan looks attractive on paper. But the main test will be how quickly the players can master these requirements during short training camps.

Germany no longer needs just a new formation, but a new team that believes in its own strength. Klopp's task is to bring that belief back to the pitch.

Do you think Jürgen Kloppcan turn Germany back into a team that competes for the World Cup?