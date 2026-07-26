Driver's reaction to letting a chameleon cross the road goes viral (video)

A humorous incident filmed in the city of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, has gone viral on social media. A driver who noticed a chameleon crossing the middle of the road decided to stop his car and wait for it to leisurely make its way across.

However, the chameleon did not move as quickly as expected. It began to walk very slowly, swaying back and forth in its unique manner. Watching the scene, the driver could not hold back his laughter and reacted to the situation with genuine amusement.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, racking up thousands of views. Users are discussing the driver's patience and the chameleon's "unhurried" pace with humorous comments.