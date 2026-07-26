Indira Miftahova intrigues her fans: "How old did I turn?" (video)

Indira Miftahova — author of a number of TV shows such as "Dugonalar" (Girlfriends), "Askar qizlar" (Soldier Girls), and the YouTube podcast "Ayollar klubi" (Women's Club), a biologist by profession, second-degree journalist, stand-up artist, and comedian — shared a surprise prepared for her birthday with her followers on her social media page.

In the video, Indira's colleagues and close friends congratulate her on her birthday, giving her unforgettable moments. They present flowers, colorful balloons, and a cake decorated with candles, welcoming the actress with sincere congratulations.

Overwhelmed by the unexpected surprise, Indira cannot hide her joy. In the video, she expresses gratitude to her loved ones who came to congratulate her and shares her sincere emotions with them.

Underneath the video, she addressed her followers with an interesting question:

"How old did I turn? There is a gift for the one who guesses. I will choose one winner. Kindness is not in the pocket!!!"

This post gathered many comments in a short time. Alongside congratulating Indira on her birthday, followers are trying to guess her age. In the comments, some guessed 32 years old, while others guessed 37 years old.

This surprise video, which took place in a warm atmosphere, was warmly received by fans, and good wishes and congratulations are pouring in for Indira.

For reference, today Indira Miftahova turned 37 years old.