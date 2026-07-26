World's Longest Flight: Airbus A350-1000ULR Arrives in Australia for the First Time

·146·Technology
World's Longest Flight: Airbus A350-1000ULR Arrives in Australia for the First Time

A new era in aviation is beginning: the Airbus A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range), specially developed by Airbus, has successfully completed its maiden test flight and landed in Australia. This non-stop flight from Toulouse, France, to Melbourne lasted 19 hours and 13 minutes. This event is a crucial milestone in Qantas's massive project named "Project Sunrise". According to Ixbt.com, reports .

This historic flight attracted the attention not only of specialists but also of aviation enthusiasts worldwide. According to Flightradar24 data, nearly 3 million people tracked the airliner's movement online. Currently, this aircraft is undergoing a 75–80 hour overall test program, with only 9 crew members on board.

Technological innovations and "live" tests

Instead of passengers, over a thousand special sensors were installed inside the aircraft, measuring temperature, pressure, noise level, and vibration in real-time. Engineers installed heat-generating systems on the seats to simulate conditions as close to reality as possible. This system simulated the heat radiated by hundreds of people in the cabin, allowing them to test the efficiency of the air conditioning and climate control systems.

The main technical advantage of the A350-1000ULR model is its additional 20,000-liter fuel tank. Thanks to this reserve, the airliner can stay in the air non-stop for up to 22 hours. Such a performance makes it possible to cover distances previously considered impossible for regular passenger aviation.

Future plans and amenities

Qantas plans to launch direct flights from Sydney to London and New York starting in 2027. These routes will become the longest regular routes in aviation history. The company has ordered a total of 12 such aircraft. Each airliner is designed for 238 passengers and includes the following amenities:

  • 6 first-class luxury suites;
  • 52 business-class luxury seats;
  • 40 premium economy class seats;
  • 140 economy class seats.
Additionally, a special zone will be organized on the aircraft for passengers to move around and stretch during the long flight. This plays a vital role in ensuring passenger health and comfort.

The next test phase is scheduled for July 27, when the aircraft will fly back from Australia to Europe. During this flight, lasting approximately 23 hours, specialists will once again test the endurance of the fuel transfer system and climate control over ultra-long distances.

AirbusQantasAviationTechnologyProject Sunrise
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