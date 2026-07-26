Typhoon "Gaemi" hits China: 340,000 residents evacuated

The powerful Typhoon "Gaemi" has struck Guangdong province in southeastern China, prompting large-scale safety measures in the region. Due to the threat of the natural disaster, approximately 340,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas.

According to reports, wind speeds at the center of the storm reached 42–48 meters per second. The strong winds have blown away trees, advertising structures, and other objects in their path, causing serious disruption to traffic and daily life.

Local authorities and emergency services are urging residents to be cautious and advising them to avoid dangerous areas. Efforts to mitigate the consequences of the storm and monitor the situation are ongoing.