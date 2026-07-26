Newborn Baby's Movement Amazes the Internet (Video)

A heartwarming video featuring a newborn baby on social media has captured the attention of millions of users. The video shows the newborn firmly holding onto a stethoscope in the doctor's hand, refusing to let go.

Even though the doctor tries to take the stethoscope away, the baby struggles not to let it out of their hand. This very sweet moment brought a smile to the faces of everyone who watched the video.

Underneath the video, which has been viewed millions of times in a short period, users jokingly commented on the baby, calling them a "future doctor" and saying "they chose their profession on the very day they were born."