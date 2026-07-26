Lionel Messi makes first public appearance after World Cup 2026 final at lower division match

The legendary captain of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, has made his first public appearance following the painful defeat in the World Cup 2026 final. The experienced playmaker is currently in his homeland surrounded by his family, undergoing his post-tournament recovery process, reports Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, the Inter Miami star attended an Argentine Primera C (fourth division) match on Saturday. Messi watched the game between Leones FC, a team managed by his family, and Central Córdoba directly from the stadium. This marks his first public outing since the conclusion of the World Cup.

Messi arrived at the Antonio Di Giácomo stadium wearing a black hoodie, attempting to avoid drawing too much attention. However, it was impossible for the national hero to remain unnoticed. Local fans and media representatives immediately spotted him sitting on a private balcony behind the goal, and social media quickly flooded with his photos.

Fan appreciation and unexpected result

Children and football enthusiasts gathered at the stadium chanted the 39-year-old legend's name continuously. In response, Lionel Messi smiled, waved, and expressed his gratitude to the supporters. However, the visit from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could not help the hosts.

Despite Messi's support, Leones FC suffered a 0-2 home defeat to Central Córdoba. Nevertheless, for those who attended the stadium, seeing the living legend in person mattered far more than the result.

Return to Inter Miami and MLS All-Star game

Although Messi is currently resting in Argentina, he will not participate in the upcoming MLS All-Star event in North Carolina. Following his involvement in the World Cup 2026 final, he has been granted extended rest time. In his absence, the MLS All-Stars will feature prominent players such as Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min and Vancouver Whitecaps member Thomas Müller.

Under the current agreement, Messi has been given a 21-day full vacation from club activities. This time is necessary for him to mentally recover and get his physical condition in order following the final defeat in New York. Inter Miami fans are expected to see their captain back on the pitch in early August.