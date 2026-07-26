Milan eye Barcelona talent to strengthen their defense

·47·Sport
Milan eye Barcelona talent to strengthen their defense

Italian club Milan continue to shape their project under the leadership of new head coach Rúben Amorim. The team's defensive errors in recent friendly matches and issues with building play from the back have created a necessity to reinforce the squad with quality defenders. According to Goal.com, the Rossoneri have seriously started working on the transfer of Barcelona player Gerard Martín. This is reported by Goal. com.

Born in 2002, the Spanish defender is a product of the La Masia academy. Standing 186 centimeters tall and being left-footed, this player is expected to fit fully into Amorim's tactical schemes. Milan's scouts have been monitoring the player's performances for several months and rate his technical skills very highly.

Transfer fee and negotiation details

According to El Nacional, Milan have sent an official bid of 20 million euros to the Barcelona management. However, the Catalan club considers this amount insufficient. Barcelona's leadership is demanding at least 35 million euros for their talent. Nevertheless, the parties may reach an agreement to lower the final price slightly through bonuses and a sell-on percentage.

Gerard Martín managed to prove himself last season by making 30 appearances in La Liga. Although the player's current contract runs until 2028, Barcelona have indicated their willingness to sell him due to financial issues and the need to balance the budget.

Milan's main competitor in this transfer race is London club Chelsea. The English side is also closely monitoring the young defender's situation. However, Milan's management aims to gain an advantage by offering the player a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup and consistent participation in the Champions League.

Rúben Amorim wants to see players with high ball-playing abilities in the team's defensive line. The fact that Gerard Martín possesses precisely these qualities and his accuracy in initiating attacks are of strategic importance for Milan. If the transfer goes through, he is expected to become a vital link on the left flank of the defense or within the central defensive system.

Currently, dialogue between the clubs is ongoing. Milan's sporting director and management aim to finalize the transfer quickly and bring the player to the team's disposal before the start of the new season. This deal could take not only Milan's defense but also the team's overall style of play to a new level.

MilanBarcelonaTransferFootballGerard Martín
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Real Madrid transfers give hope to European giantsReal Madrid transfers give hope to European giantsToday, 13:33Kylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentKylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentToday, 13:17Ángel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerÁngel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerToday, 13:16Arsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorArsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorToday, 12:35Not needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceNot needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceToday, 12:07Did Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionDid Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionToday, 12:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points