Milan eye Barcelona talent to strengthen their defense

Italian club Milan continue to shape their project under the leadership of new head coach Rúben Amorim. The team's defensive errors in recent friendly matches and issues with building play from the back have created a necessity to reinforce the squad with quality defenders. According to Goal.com, the Rossoneri have seriously started working on the transfer of Barcelona player Gerard Martín. This is reported by Goal. com.

Born in 2002, the Spanish defender is a product of the La Masia academy. Standing 186 centimeters tall and being left-footed, this player is expected to fit fully into Amorim's tactical schemes. Milan's scouts have been monitoring the player's performances for several months and rate his technical skills very highly.

Transfer fee and negotiation details

According to El Nacional, Milan have sent an official bid of 20 million euros to the Barcelona management. However, the Catalan club considers this amount insufficient. Barcelona's leadership is demanding at least 35 million euros for their talent. Nevertheless, the parties may reach an agreement to lower the final price slightly through bonuses and a sell-on percentage.

Gerard Martín managed to prove himself last season by making 30 appearances in La Liga. Although the player's current contract runs until 2028, Barcelona have indicated their willingness to sell him due to financial issues and the need to balance the budget.

Milan's main competitor in this transfer race is London club Chelsea. The English side is also closely monitoring the young defender's situation. However, Milan's management aims to gain an advantage by offering the player a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup and consistent participation in the Champions League.

Rúben Amorim wants to see players with high ball-playing abilities in the team's defensive line. The fact that Gerard Martín possesses precisely these qualities and his accuracy in initiating attacks are of strategic importance for Milan. If the transfer goes through, he is expected to become a vital link on the left flank of the defense or within the central defensive system.

Currently, dialogue between the clubs is ongoing. Milan's sporting director and management aim to finalize the transfer quickly and bring the player to the team's disposal before the start of the new season. This deal could take not only Milan's defense but also the team's overall style of play to a new level.