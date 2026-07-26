Borussia Dortmund Lead Race for 2007-Born Talent Ahead of AC Milan

German club Borussia Dortmund has stepped up its pursuit of one of European football's brightest young talents, Genk attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas. The 2007-born playmaker is close to joining the Black and Yellows, who have outpaced Italian side AC Milan in the race for his signature. This transfer is part of the German club's ongoing strategy to discover young talents and elevate them to world-class status, according to Goal.com. reports .

Sky Deutschland reports that Borussia Dortmund sporting director Nils-Ole Book did not travel with the team on their Asia tour. Instead, he headed to Genk to hold decisive talks with the Belgian club's management. Book's goal is to agree on the transfer terms and secure the player in the near future. The club has already reached an agreement with the player on a personal contract valid until 2031.

Transfer Fee and Financial Details

Genk's management is not willing to let go of their young star cheaply. Reports indicate that the Belgian club is demanding at least €35 million in guaranteed payments along with various bonuses, totaling €40 million for Karetsas. Borussia Dortmund's latest offer consisted of €30 million plus €5 million in add-ons, but Genk rejected this bid. The Germans are now expected to improve their offer.

Dortmund's urgent actions are driven by upcoming squad changes. With Karim Adeyemi close to joining Barcelona and serious interest in Julian Brandt from English side Leeds United, the club aims to inject fresh blood into their attack. Alongside Karetsas, Köln forward Said El Mala is also on Dortmund's shortlist of primary targets.

Why is AC Milan Dropping Out of the Race?

Italian club AC Milan has also been monitoring Konstantinos Karetsas for a long time. Head coach Ruben Amorim was in need of a creative left-footed attacking midfielder to operate behind the central striker. However, Milan is currently in a difficult position in the transfer market. Following €100 million spent on Gonçalo Ramos and Mario Gila, the club is forced to maintain financial balance.

Milan's current priority is to raise funds by selling fringe players. Specifically, until transfer rumors surrounding Rafa Leao and interest from Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are resolved, Milan cannot make major new signings. This has played right into Borussia Dortmund's hands, giving them the chance to conclude negotiations without competition.

Despite his young age, Konstantinos Karetsas has caught the attention of experts with his vision and technique. If this transfer goes through, he could become the next star to continue Dortmund's tradition of developing young talent. Belgian and Greek sources predict that this deal will be officially announced in the coming days.