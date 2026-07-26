Arsenal to Begin Decisive Negotiations for Bruno Guimaraes Transfer

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Arsenal to Begin Decisive Negotiations for Bruno Guimaraes Transfer

London side Arsenal are preparing to take a serious step to secure one of their main targets of the summer transfer window — Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes. Mikel Arteta considers the Brazilian midfielder the "perfect midfielder" for his project and sees him as the prime candidate to strengthen the team's core. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to famous insider Fabrizio Romano, the "Gunners" will begin direct dialogue with the Newcastle United management starting next week. Reports indicate that the London club is preparing an official bid of 70 million pounds sterling for the 28-year-old player. With this sum, Arsenal intends to test the resolve of their rival.

Personal Terms Agreed

One of the most important updates in the transfer process is that an agreement on personal terms has already been reached between Arsenal and the player's agents. Bruno Guimaraes himself is also showing great interest in moving to the Emirates Stadium and playing under Mikel Arteta. Now all attention will be focused on the financial agreement between the two clubs.

"Arsenal really wants to have Bruno in their squad. Mikel Arteta sees him as the top priority transfer for the team. Therefore, a new stage of negotiations is expected to begin next week," Romano emphasized on his YouTube channel. According to him, Arsenal does not intend to give up on this transfer and will maintain a firm stance in the negotiations.

Other Transfer Rumors

Alongside the news surrounding Guimaraes, sensational reports linking the club to Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior are also circulating among Arsenal fans. However, luring the Brazilian forward away from Madrid appears to be a very difficult task financially. According to Goal.com, Real Madrid has set a price tag of 160 million euros for their leader.

If the Vinicius Junior transfer were to unexpectedly happen, the Madrid club has already started searching for a suitable replacement. Reports state that RB Leipzig defender Yan Diomande has been included in the "royal club's" potential plans list. For now, Arsenal's main focus remains on finalizing the Bruno Guimaraes transfer.

This transfer could significantly impact the balance of power in the English Premier League. Arsenal aims to reinforce their squad with quality personnel to continue their successful run from last season and fairly compete with Manchester City in the title race. Next week's negotiations are expected to determine the fate of this transfer.

ArsenalNewcastleBruno GuimaraesTransferFootball
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