24-Hour "Madness": Pep's Rejection and the Federation's "Betrayal"

·96·Sport
24-Hour "Madness": Pep's Rejection and the Federation's "Betrayal"

Italian football has experienced one of the most unexpected and dramatic 24-hour periods in recent years. Amid sudden changes, shattered dreams, and impulsive decisions, Andrea Pirlo has unexpectedly emerged as the frontrunner for the Azzurri dugout.

Zamin.uz Zamin.uz presents the details of the sensational managerial search in the Italy national team, Pep Guardiola's shocking decision, and Roberto Mancini's bitter fury.

1. Pep Guardiola's Dream Shattered: "It's Not About Money, It's About Family"

Following encouraging remarks from Paolo Maldini at a Serie A press conference on Thursday, many in Italy began to dream that Pep Guardiola—the "Arrigo Sacchi of the 21st century"—would take charge of the national team. But the next morning, reality hit everyone hard.

  • Money is not the main factor: Despite rumors, Guardiola never asked the Italian Football Federation for a €20 million salary.

  • Break and Family: "Manchester CityAfter 10 grueling years at Manchester City, the Spanish manager preferred to spend time with his family and take a temporary break from football.

  • Absence at Donnarumma's Wedding: To avoid fueling the rumors further, Pep even declined an invitation to his former pupil Gianluigi Donnarumma's lavish wedding in Locorotondo.

2. Roberto Mancini's Fury and the Federation's "Betrayal"

Had Guardiola attended Donnarumma's wedding, he would have crossed paths with Roberto Mancini there. Mancini, who led Italy to Euro 2020 glory, is currently furious with the federation's attitude.

Coaching Drama:

The new president of the Italian Football Federation, Giovanni Malagò, had previously promised Mancini that the national team dugout was his and that he only needed to reach an agreement with Paolo Maldini. Mancini had even agreed to lower his salary to €2 million. However, at the last second, the federation changed its mind and betrayed him.

European Giants and Uncertainty in Italy

It has been 116 days since Italy suffered a defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica, missing out on a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. While other teams quickly appointed new managers, Italy is still wandering without a successor to Gennaro Gattuso.

Country

Newly Appointed Manager

France

Zinedine Zidane

Germany

Jürgen Klopp

Belgium

Mark van Bommel

Portugal

Jorge Jesus

Uruguay

Diego Forlán

Italy

Under Discussion (Andrea Pirlo is the closest candidate)

3. All Roads Lead to Pirlo

Maldini and Leonardo decided to hand the keys to the Azzurri rebuilding project to 40-year-old Andrea Pirlo, the current manager of Dubai United. Leonardo emphasized that they are looking for a manager with "Italian DNA who thinks modernly."

However, federation president Giovanni Malagò is concerned about Pirlo's lack of extensive managerial experience and is delaying the final decision.

Share this exclusive football news with your friends!

The situation in the Italy national team is becoming increasingly complex, and the name of the new manager is expected to be officially announced soon.

Send this hot and interesting article to your friends and football fan groups immediately!

Do you think Andrea Pirlo can lead the Italy national team out of crisis, or should a more experienced manager like Guardiola have been awaited? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Pep GuardiolaRoberto ManciniManchester CityAndrea PirloPaolo Maldini
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