Inter Opens Talks With Tottenham Over Cristian Romero Transfer

Reigning Italian champions Inter are actively working on the transfer of Tottenham captain Cristian Romero to strengthen their squad. The Argentine defender has become the primary target for the Milan club in the summer transfer window. Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed this information, stating that negotiations are underway, according to Goal.com reports.

In an interview with Sky Italy, Ausilio emphasized that the club is trying to reach an agreement with both the player and the London team. According to him, transfers of this caliber take some time, but Inter's management is determined to bring the 28-year-old center-back to San Siro in the coming weeks.

According to SportMediaset, Inter is preparing its first official bid. This offer is expected to be structured as a loan with an obligation to buy. Although Tottenham values their captain at €50 million, the Italian club intends to propose a package valued at around €40 million. The player's agents are already in Milan and have held face-to-face meetings with the club's management.

The Londoners' new strategy

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has begun reshaping the defensive line. Therefore, the London club is ready to allow a leader like Cristian Romero to leave. According to British publication The Guardian, Spurs have already brought in suitable replacements for him.

Specifically, Tottenham completed the transfer of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for £52 million. Additionally, Romero's Argentina national team partner Marcos Senesi has joined the team as a free agent. These acquisitions will allow the London club to maintain balance in the defense and spend the funds from Romero's transfer on strengthening other positions.

The Italian Serie A is not unfamiliar to Cristian Romero. Before moving to England, he proved himself at Atalanta and was recognized as one of the league's best defenders. The player himself views opening a new chapter in his career and returning to a familiar championship positively following his success at the World Cup.

For context, Romero has made 156 appearances for Tottenham since 2021. Although he played a crucial role in the team's Europa League triumph last season, his disciplinary issues had caused some concern for the coaching staff. Specifically, during the 2025–26 season, he was suspended four times.