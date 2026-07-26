Inter Opens Talks With Tottenham Over Cristian Romero Transfer

·47·Sport
Inter Opens Talks With Tottenham Over Cristian Romero Transfer

Reigning Italian champions Inter are actively working on the transfer of Tottenham captain Cristian Romero to strengthen their squad. The Argentine defender has become the primary target for the Milan club in the summer transfer window. Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed this information, stating that negotiations are underway, according to Goal.com reports.

In an interview with Sky Italy, Ausilio emphasized that the club is trying to reach an agreement with both the player and the London team. According to him, transfers of this caliber take some time, but Inter's management is determined to bring the 28-year-old center-back to San Siro in the coming weeks.

According to SportMediaset, Inter is preparing its first official bid. This offer is expected to be structured as a loan with an obligation to buy. Although Tottenham values their captain at €50 million, the Italian club intends to propose a package valued at around €40 million. The player's agents are already in Milan and have held face-to-face meetings with the club's management.

The Londoners' new strategy

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has begun reshaping the defensive line. Therefore, the London club is ready to allow a leader like Cristian Romero to leave. According to British publication The Guardian, Spurs have already brought in suitable replacements for him.

Specifically, Tottenham completed the transfer of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for £52 million. Additionally, Romero's Argentina national team partner Marcos Senesi has joined the team as a free agent. These acquisitions will allow the London club to maintain balance in the defense and spend the funds from Romero's transfer on strengthening other positions.

The Italian Serie A is not unfamiliar to Cristian Romero. Before moving to England, he proved himself at Atalanta and was recognized as one of the league's best defenders. The player himself views opening a new chapter in his career and returning to a familiar championship positively following his success at the World Cup.

For context, Romero has made 156 appearances for Tottenham since 2021. Although he played a crucial role in the team's Europa League triumph last season, his disciplinary issues had caused some concern for the coaching staff. Specifically, during the 2025–26 season, he was suspended four times.

InterTottenhamCristian RomeroTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Real Madrid transfers give hope to European giantsReal Madrid transfers give hope to European giantsToday, 13:33Kylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentKylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentToday, 13:17Ángel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerÁngel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerToday, 13:16Arsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorArsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorToday, 12:35Not needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceNot needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceToday, 12:07Did Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionDid Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionToday, 12:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points