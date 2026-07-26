Lenovo's New ThinkCentre X Tower PC Priced Up to $14,000

·89·Technology
Lenovo's New ThinkCentre X Tower PC Priced Up to $14,000

Lenovo has begun rolling out its next-generation workstation, the ThinkCentre X Tower, to the global market. Initially introduced in China, this unusual PC is now launching in North America and Europe as well. The device's technical specifications and price are astonishing not only ordinary users but also technology experts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, a special configurator for this computer has been launched on Lenovo's official UK website. Accordingly, the top-tier configuration of the ThinkCentre X Tower is priced at £10,480 (approximately $14,000 USD). For this price, the buyer gets an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 processor and a massive 256 GB of RAM.

Price Disparities and Technical Capabilities

Interestingly, this expensive configuration features only a single NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card. However, the main highlight of this PC is the ability for two graphics cards to operate independently in parallel. For instance, the version with a Core Ultra 7 270K Plus processor and dual RTX 5060 Ti GPUs is sold on the Chinese market for around $5,300.

Such high prices in Western markets are raising questions among experts. In the UK, the cheapest configuration starts at £2,530. In the US market, the most powerful configuration is reported to feature an Intel Core Ultra 9 290K Plus processor, 256 GB of DDR5-6400 CUDIMM memory, and three M.2 SSD slots with a total capacity of up to 6 TB.

The ThinkCentre X Tower stands out not only for its internal power but also for its power supply. The device is equipped with a 1200 W power supply unit, ensuring stable operation of high-performance components. This computer is primarily built for the professional segment, designed for complex graphics tasks, AI algorithms, and large-scale data processing.

Although Lenovo's ThinkCentre products are quite popular in the business segment in Uzbekistan, exclusive models like the X Tower are usually brought in by special order. A $14,000 price tag makes this device one of the most expensive models even among professional workstations. The company has not yet disclosed additional information regarding final prices and delivery times in other regions.

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