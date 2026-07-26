Eddie Howe opens up about worries over Bruno Guimaraes' transfer

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken openly for the first time about the uncertainty surrounding the future of club captain and star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Amid growing reports in recent weeks linking the Brazilian with a move to London club Arsenal, the manager's statement has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Sky Sports, Eddie Howe admitted that he cannot give absolute guarantees regarding whether the player will stay or leave the club. According to him, transfer negotiations are taking place outside the manager's direct control. This serves as an alarming signal for Newcastle United fans, indicating a high probability of parting ways with one of the team's main stars.

Arsenal's interest and transfer difficulties

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified Bruno Guimaraes as a primary target to strengthen his midfield. However, disagreements over the transfer fee are currently preventing the deal from being finalized. Newcastle United are not willing to let their leader go cheaply, which is complicating negotiations significantly.

Eddie Howe noted that his personal relationship with the player is very good. "We had many talks with Bruno both before and after the World Cup. He is not only a fantastic footballer, but also a wonderful person. Our conversations will remain private, but others can speculate about his future," the manager added.

Painful losses for Newcastle

The current transfer window is proving much more difficult than expected for Newcastle United. The team has already lost a number of key players. In particular, Sandro Tonali moved to Tottenham Hotspur, and Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona. Earlier, Alexander Isak's departure to Liverpool had also dealt a serious blow to the team's potential.

"We don't want to lose our best players, that's a clear fact. Losing two key players was very painful for us. This summer is turning out to be one of the most difficult periods of my managerial career," Eddie Howe did not hide his discontent. The manager stated that he is putting all his effort into preparing the team for the new season and bringing the squad to optimal condition.

With the new English Premier League season fast approaching, developments surrounding Bruno Guimaraes will undoubtedly have a direct impact on Newcastle United's upcoming results. If Arsenal complete the transfer, the Magpies will have to completely rebuild their central midfield.