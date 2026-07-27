Ángel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His Career

Legendary Argentina national team player Ángel Di María emphasized that captain Lionel Messi should continue his international career for as long as he desires. According to Goal.com, the experienced winger strongly believes that the 39-year-old forward is still at the peak of his athletic form and can contribute to the Albiceleste for years to come. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

Following Rosario Central's match against Belgrano, the former Real Madrid and PSG forward shared warm thoughts about his long-time teammate and friend. According to him, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner decides his own destiny on the pitch, and his potential is limitless.

Lionel Messi's future and role in the national team

Di María noted that Lionel Messi has proven that even at 39 he remains one of the best players in the world and cements his status in history. "Leo should continue playing for as long as he wants. I think he can play at a high level for many more years. He has no limits," Ángel Di María told the press.

However, these statements come at a crucial juncture for the national team. Previously, Leandro Paredes revealed that Messi views the 2026 World Cup final as his final match on the international stage.

Lionel Scaloni and the future of the younger generation

In addition to Lionel Messi's future, Ángel Di María specifically touched upon how important it is for head coach Lionel Scaloni to continue his tenure with the national team. Under Scaloni, the Argentina national team experienced a golden era, capturing four major trophies including the World Cup, two Copa América titles, and the Finalissima.

Di María emphasized that the coach is a vital pillar for the incoming generation of young players joining the national team. "Scaloni is the leader of the national team, and I hope he stays for the benefit of everyone. He is doing a great job shaping the current generation of emerging young players," he added.

The footballer also acknowledged that the victories of past years have brought immense joy to the country and that the team has already secured a place among football legends.