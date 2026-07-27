Real Madrid transfers give hope to European giants

After the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, the summer transfer window entered its peak phase, and with just a few days left before the new season, clubs have accelerated efforts to strengthen their squads. According to ixbt.com, a number of star players are in the spotlight during this year's transfer market. In particular, rumors surrounding names like Brazilian Vinicius Junior, Argentine Julian Alvarez, and Spaniard Rodri are becoming one of the most significant events of the summer season. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The most interesting aspect of the current transfer market is that each of these deals impacts the fate of other players, triggering a unique chain reaction—a domino effect. In this process, Real Madrid's moves could open unexpected doors of opportunity for other European giants, including Barcelona, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Madrid's plans and the fate of Vinicius Junior

According to sources, RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande is very close to moving to Real Madrid. The talented Ivorian player is expected to further strengthen the Royal Club's attacking line. This major transfer, in turn, might force the Madrid team to reconsider the future of Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian winger has not yet signed a new contract with the club and currently remains firmly on Arsenal's radar. If the parties fail to reach an agreement on extending the contract, it is speculated that Vinicius could be close to joining the Gunners before the summer transfer window closes.

Changes in other clubs' plans

Diomande's departure from Leipzig will not only affect Real Madrid's internal affairs but could also seriously disrupt Barcelona's transfer plans. The Catalans intended to sign Hoffenheim striker, Kosovan Vedat Muriqi.

However, since the German club has tied Muriqi's fate directly to the future of the Ivorian player, this chain deal poses a threat of ruining Blaugrana's plans to strengthen their attacking line. Experts believe that the final days of the summer transfer window will be extremely intense and full of unexpected twists for all teams.