Kylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointment

One week after the conclusion of the World Cup in North America, France captain Kylian Mbappe addressed the nation's fans. In an emotional open letter, the Real Madrid forward expressed gratitude for the team's tournament run and the unwavering support of the supporters, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, France finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup after losing to England in the third-place play-off. Following the defeat, the team captain reached out to fans via regional press on Monday, making no secret of his deep regret.

Mbappe wrote in his letter: “We failed to win the team trophy. It hurts, and it will continue to hurt for some time”. He also expressed gratitude to millions of compatriots who, despite time zone differences, supported the team all night long at home, in bars, or in stadiums.

Individual success and collective regret

During the tournament, Kylian Mbappe scored 10 goals to claim the World Cup Golden Boot. However, the semi-final defeat to eventual champions Spain and the failure to lift the main trophy somewhat dampened the value of this personal achievement for the star striker.

“I accept the top scorer award with pride, but it would have been wonderful to have the trophy itself as well. Perhaps we should have given you a better ending,” added the France captain.

At the same time, Mbappe did not forget his teammates. According to him, scoring so many goals would have been impossible without their tireless efforts on the pitch, precise passes, and collective spirit.

Having participated in three World Cups, winning one of them, and leading the team out as captain this time, the tournament proved to be both a tough test and an unforgettable memory for Kylian Mbappe.