Havn BF360 Flow PC Case Introduced

·1·Technology
Havn BF360 Flow PC Case Introduced

A new device combining unique design and high performance has been introduced to the PC hardware market. According to ixbt.com, Havn, in partnership with Sama, has unveiled the new Havn BF360 Flow system unit. This case is designed for users planning to build powerful gaming PCs and workstations, standing out with its modern cooling capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Design and Exterior Features

The new case is available in white and black versions, priced at approximately 1,499 yuan (USD 220). The device dimensions are 515 x 254 x 522.6 mm, with full support for ATX form factor motherboards. The front panel features a unique five-layer slate stone-like texture, adding aesthetic appeal.

For user convenience, the front panel features modern interfaces, including one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. This greatly simplifies connecting external devices and high-speed data storage.

Cooling System and Extensive Capabilities

The Havn BF360 Flow model is specially adapted for high-performance configurations. Right out of the box, users get two large 180 mm and one 140 mm fans. In total, up to four 180 mm or seven 120 mm fans can be installed inside the case.

Additionally, support for 360 mm radiators is provided for enthusiasts who prefer liquid cooling systems. This prevents overheating and ensures stable operation even under the heaviest loads.

Ample Space for Hardware Components

Considering the increasing size of modern GPUs and CPU coolers, the manufacturers have left sufficient internal space. Accordingly, even the largest GPUs up to 410 mm in length can be easily installed in the system unit.

Furthermore, the maximum CPU cooler height is 195 mm, and the power supply unit (PSU) length is 200 mm. These specifications make the Havn BF360 Flow case an ideal choice for equipping with the latest generation PC components.

HavnPC CaseSystem UnitTechnologyCooling System
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