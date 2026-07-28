Otabek Mahkamov meets "Harry Potter" star and presents a national gift (video)

·180·Culture
Otabek Mahkamov meets "Harry Potter" star and presents a national gift (video)

Actor, lawyer, and blogger Otabek Mahkamov posted a video on his Instagram page a few days ago that delighted his fans. The footage shows him meeting British actor Daniel Radcliffe, famous worldwide for his role in the "Harry Potter" films.

Mahkamov published the video specifically in honor of Daniel Radcliffe's birthday, warmly congratulating the actor and presenting him with a national souvenir brought from Uzbekistan. During the conversation, Radcliffe also expressed his gratitude for a book that Otabek Mahkamov had gifted him during a previous meeting. At the end of the meeting, they took a commemorative photo together.

In the caption accompanying the video, Otabek Mahkamov noted that he had not published this footage anywhere before.

"Today is the birthday of my favorite actor, Daniel Radcliffe, who is known all over the world through the film 'Harry Potter'.

In this regard, I am sharing a video with you that I haven't posted anywhere yet. During this meeting, I presented him with a national souvenir from Uzbekistan. And he expressed sincere gratitude for the book I gifted him during our previous meeting.

Every time I meet world celebrities, I try to present them with a gift that reminds them of Uzbekistan.

I think this is one of the best ways to promote our country and its culture to the world.

Happy birthday, Daniel!" Mahkamov writes.

In a short time, this video sparked great interest on social networks. Fans praised Otabek Mahkamov's efforts to promote Uzbek culture on an international scale and welcomed the warm meeting with Daniel Radcliffe with positive comments.

As a reminder, Daniel Radcliffe was born on July 23, 1989. This year he turned 37 years old.

Otabek MahkamovDaniel RadcliffeUzbekistanHarry PotterInstagram
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