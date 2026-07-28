Chelsea Loanee Jesse Derry Scores First Goal for Sporting

Young talent Jesse Derry, who moved on loan from London club Chelsea to Portuguese side Sporting CP, scored his first goal for his new team in brilliant fashion. According to Goal.com, the 19-year-old winger came on during a pre-season friendly against Monaco, making a huge contribution to his side's 2-0 victory. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The transfer took place on July 11 of this year, and under the agreement, the player will represent the Lisbon club until the end of the 2026–27 season. Coming on as a substitute against Monaco, the young footballer managed to drastically increase the tempo of the game.

The Goal and Unique Celebration

Just ten minutes after coming onto the pitch, Jesse Derry unleashed a superb curling shot into the opponent's goal, leaving goalkeeper Philipp Köhn helpless. In this situation, the ball went straight into the net, and he celebrated his debut goal for Sporting.

After scoring, the player replicated the famous "cold" celebration style of his Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer. This moment immediately caught the attention of fans and the football community.

Social Media Reactions and Future Plans

After the match, Jesse Derry shared his impressions on his personal social media pages. In his post, he wrote, "This is like a dream. Thank you everyone for the warm welcome at the Alvalade Stadium."

This news did not go unnoticed by his London teammates either. In particular, players such as Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Trevoh Chalobah, and Shim Mheuka expressed their reactions in the comments section.

Sporting continues its pre-season training camp and will face Nottingham Forest at the end of the month. Afterwards, Rui Borges' men will officially start their Liga Portugal campaign with an away match against Estrela da Amadora on August 8. Derry's brilliant performance is giving the coaching staff a positive boost for him to secure a spot in the starting lineup.