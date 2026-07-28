English Clubs Enter the Race for Petar Sučić

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English Clubs Enter the Race for Petar Sučić

Several English Premier League clubs have shown interest in the services of Inter midfielder Petar Sučić. According to reports from Goal.com and Corriere dello Sport, the number of contenders for the Croatian footballer from England is growing. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It has been revealed that Leeds and Newcastle have inquired about the player's transfer terms and his current situation. Currently holding a contract valid until 2030, the Croatian player's future could become one of the main topics of the summer transfer window.

Inter's Stance and Transfer Value

The Milan club's management, particularly CEO Giuseppe Marotta, has firmly stated that they have no intention of selling the midfielder. For Inter, this player is a vital part of the squad, and his contract is long-term.

However, in the modern football market, it has become common for financial offers to influence club policies. If English clubs make a concrete and substantial offer of around 40 million euros, Inter's management may reconsider their decision.

Player's Career and Statistics

Petar Sučić joined Inter last year from Dinamo Zagreb. At that time, the transfer fee was 14 million euros, with an additional 2 million euros in bonuses.

At the Italian club, the player earns a net salary of 1.5 million euros per year (2.77 million euros gross). Over the past season, he made a total of 54 appearances across all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists.

InterPetar SučićPremier LeagueTransferFootball
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