Rosatom Introduces Composite Bus Stop with 25-Year Lifespan

·55·Technology
Rosatom Introduces Composite Bus Stop with 25-Year Lifespan

Central Polymer Composites LLC, a subsidiary of the Rosatom State Corporation, has developed a modern composite bus stop designed for long-term use and fully compliant with the Smart City concept. This innovative structure is expected to be a significant step in improving urban infrastructure due to its durability and technical capabilities. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the press service of Rosatom, the new bus stop stands out for its high resistance to corrosion and extreme temperature fluctuations. Experts note that the service life of this product is at least 25 years, providing long-term economic efficiency for cities.

Modern Technologies and Amenities

The design of the infrastructure facility ensures not only durability but also a high level of passenger comfort. In particular, the bus stop can be equipped with an electronic information board, a video surveillance system, and a wireless Wi-Fi network.

Citizens will also be able to use USB and Type-C ports to charge their mobile devices. The project also includes a special emergency call button, infrared heaters for warmth on cold days, and solar panels as an eco-friendly energy source.

Ease of Installation and Flexibility

The manufacturer emphasizes that the new composite solution also attracts attention with its low weight and simple installation process. This allows the structure to be quickly installed in any part of the city in a short time.

It is noted that these bus stops can be adapted to the climatic and functional needs of a specific area and region. This approach aligns with global trends in urban planning to enhance modern architecture and energy efficiency.

RosatomComposite MaterialsSmart CityUrban InfrastructureTechnology
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