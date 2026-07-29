Cristiano Ronaldo's Departure Could Cost Portugal Dearly

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal national team could have a major commercial impact on the country's football. Considering the global interest, advertising contracts, and media value associated with him, the losses could potentially reach billions of dollars.

Portuguese football has been recognized worldwide under Ronaldo's name for nearly two decades. Matches involving him attracted more viewers, increased international sponsors' interest in the national team, and kept the country's football constantly in the global press spotlight.

Ronaldo's final match for the national team could be in the Nations League. If he concludes his national team career after that, the Portuguese Football Federation will have to build a new leading identity.

Currently, Ronaldo continues striving toward his goal of scoring 1,000 goals. Meanwhile, the national team faces the challenge of compensating not only for his presence on the pitch but also for the commercial influence built over the years.