Court decision execution ensured: the case on entering the citizen into the residential apartment was concluded

Pursuant to the enforcement document regarding entering citizen N. A. into the residential apartment, which was under the proceedings of the Sharof Rashidov District Department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, the established enforcement actions were fully implemented, and the court decision was practically ensured.

During the enforcement actions, the state bailiff explained the essence and content of the court document to the participants of the enforcement process and provided the opportunities established by legislation for the voluntary execution of the decision. Due to the failure to execute the court decision within the established timeframe, compulsory enforcement measures were applied.

As a result of the conducted enforcement activities, citizen N.A. was legally entered into the residential apartment, and the requirements specified in the court document were fully fulfilled. Thus, this enforcement proceeding was practically concluded.

Systematic work by the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau is consistently continued to ensure the timely and complete execution of court documents and decisions of other authorized bodies, as well as to protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens.