Court decision execution ensured: the case on entering the citizen into the residential apartment was concluded

·29·Society
Court decision execution ensured: the case on entering the citizen into the residential apartment was concluded

Pursuant to the enforcement document regarding entering citizen N. A. into the residential apartment, which was under the proceedings of the Sharof Rashidov District Department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, the established enforcement actions were fully implemented, and the court decision was practically ensured.

During the enforcement actions, the state bailiff explained the essence and content of the court document to the participants of the enforcement process and provided the opportunities established by legislation for the voluntary execution of the decision. Due to the failure to execute the court decision within the established timeframe, compulsory enforcement measures were applied.

As a result of the conducted enforcement activities, citizen N.A. was legally entered into the residential apartment, and the requirements specified in the court document were fully fulfilled. Thus, this enforcement proceeding was practically concluded.

Systematic work by the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau is consistently continued to ensure the timely and complete execution of court documents and decisions of other authorized bodies, as well as to protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens.

Sharof Rashidov DistrictCompulsory Enforcement Bureau
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

4.4 kg of synthetic drugs seized at Tashkent airport4.4 kg of synthetic drugs seized at Tashkent airportToday, 13:55Court decision in action, not just words: eviction from apartment enforcedCourt decision in action, not just words: eviction from apartment enforcedToday, 12:55Illegal land schemes: Officials detained in Bukhara and Kashkadarya!Illegal land schemes: Officials detained in Bukhara and Kashkadarya!Today, 12:19Footballer Khojimat Erkinov got married (video)Footballer Khojimat Erkinov got married (video)Today, 12:01Onix driver passes away — details of the motorcade and system dismissalsOnix driver passes away — details of the motorcade and system dismissalsToday, 11:58Chain arrests in the SES system: Employees demanding bribes caught in four regionsChain arrests in the SES system: Employees demanding bribes caught in four regionsToday, 11:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism